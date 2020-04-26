Bhopal Division of Indian Railways converts 74 coaches into isolation wards

Bhopal Division of Indian Railways has converted 74 railways coaches into isolation wards, said Sunil Dhingra, Senior Section Engineer of Bhopal Division.

"The Central Government had issued orders that if the number of coronavirus cases increases then the Indian Railways will have to arrange facility for these patients. Hence, the Bhopal Division has converted 74 railway coaches into isolation wards," Dhingra told ANI.

"The specialities of this coach are -- the middle berth has been removed in sleeper coaches, extra provision for medical equipment and for medical waste dustbin has been provided. Every window has a mosquito net, oxygen cylinder provision and one toilet been has been converted into a bathroom," he added. (ANI)