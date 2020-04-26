Left Menu
Development News Edition

KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

PTI | Thruvanan | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:42 IST
KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 (PTI): Doctors and health care workers who are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be exempted from the ambit of the salary cut announced by the state government,the Kerala Medical Officers Association said here on Sunday. The government's decision to defer payment of a portion of their salaries for the next five months was "cruel and Inhuman" and would affect their morale, the association state president Dr Joseph Chacko said in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government had on April 22 decidedto deduct the salaries of all state government employees for six days every month for the next five monthsto meet the serious financial crisis it was facing due to COVID-19. All elected representatives -- Ministers, MLAs,different Boards under the Government and members of Local Self Government bodies would take a 30 per cent cut in their monthly salary and honorariums for a year.

The defermentis likely to have an adverse impact on the moraleof the medical officers, who are constantly fighting the pandemic risking theirlives and that of their relatives,the Association said. Since the outbreak of the infection, the medical personnel have been putting in more hours, working with utmost dedication and honesty despite feeling stressed and tired in the discomforts of the Personal Protective Equipment, it said.

Pointing out that the order was in effect implementing a cut in the salaries of government employees without their consent, KGMOA said though it was described as deferment of salary,it does not giveany specific proposal for the payment of the amount. The G.O also says that the deduction is not applicable for those who had contributedone month's salaryto the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

The association said that a close analysis of the order showed that it's intentionis to compel the government employees to pay one month's salaryto the government. The courts have already declared that the employees cannot be compelled to give up their salary under compulsion, it said.

TheKGMOA also pointed that the salary is the remunerationpaid by the employer for the services rendered by the employee and the terms of the payment were fixed by the employer through the relevant pay revision orders. It is impossible to modify those terms unilaterally, it said.

"We, the organisation and our members still stick to the Oath of Hippocrates and do stand by the government and its machinery to fight the pandemic", but with a pained heart at the cut. The central government has issued orders and directions to various state governments, including Kerala, to ensure that medical staff are not underpaid or deprived of their salaries and perks.

Evenin the case of private hospitals,the circular was made applicable. The government is and should be model employer, ready to protect the employees even from the vagries of the economy,it said.

Pro opposition teachers organsiationshave also come out against the government decision on the pay cut..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, Indias total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total cases are incl...

Arunachal governor compliments people on success of lockdown in state

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra on Sunday complimented the people of the state for successful implementation of the lockdown, besides taking all precautionary measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor appealed ...

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month. The German g...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 115

Three people, including two minor girls, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 115, officials said. On the brighter side, 12 more people, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020