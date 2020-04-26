Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS2 KL-LOCKDOWN-SWISS 226 Swiss nationals evacuated Kochi: As many as 226 Swiss nationals stranded in India following the nationwide lockdown have left for Zurich by a Swiss International Airlines, an airport spokesperson said here on Sunday. .

MDS4 AP-VIRUS-CASES 81 new coronavirus cases reported in AP in last 24 hours Amaravati: The spurt in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued unabated as 81 more were added in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,097 on Sunday MDS8 KL-LOCKDOWN-BOY (RPT) Lockdown: Four-year-old re-united with parents after a month (Eds: rpting after correcting typo in 4th para) Wayanad (Ker): A four-year-old Keralite boy, who was forced to be away from his parents for over a month due to the lockdown, was re-united, thanks to the intervention of firefighters. . MDS10 TN-LOCKDOWN-SCENE (RPT) COVID-19: Urban TN gets deserted, authorities focus on clean up work (Eds: rpting after change in 1st para) Chennai: The complete lockdown RPT lockdown in the major urban centres of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Coimbatore, came into force on Sunday with groceries and vegetable shops also shutting down as civic bodies intensified disinfection work in their respective regions. .

MDS15 TN-DISEASE-ORDINANCE Blocking burial or cremation of victims of notified disease to attract 3 yr jail term in TN Chennai: Blocking the 'dignified' burial or cremation of people, who had died of a notified disease in Tamil Nadu will now attract a three year prison term, according to an ordinance promulgated by the state government.PTI SS PTI PTI. .