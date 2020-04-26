Left Menu
Assam govt doing best to provide support to elderly, destitute amid lockdown: Sonowal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:07 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the state government was doing its best to provide help and support to the elderly and destitute with all departments working together to defeat the scourge of the coronavirus. The chief minister visited the State Home for Women, and the Mothers' Old Age Home here and interacted with the inmates, besides taking stock of their health condition and availability of food and medicines.

"As elderly persons fall within the vulnerable category, there is a need to ensure regular health check-ups for them and nutritious food to boost their immunity," he said. Sonowal said the Social Welfare Department has been directed to ensure the safety and well being of the people staying in different shelter homes across the state.

The chief minister urged the inmates to keep themselves aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and remain fully cautious. Sonowal further said that daily exercise and yoga are very essential for maintaining a healthy mind and body and asked the superintendent of the State Home for Women to adequately focus on extracurricular activities for the children living there.

He also enquired about the quality of food being served to the inmates and measures taken for the education of the children staying at the home. Superintendent of the State Home for Women Santana Das Mahanta informed the chief minister that at present there are 77 inmates, out of which 22 are below 18 years.

She said that regular classes are being held for them at the home. Few of the students attend school, and a bridge course under SSA has also been introduced for the elderly inmates. A centre for vocational training and production is being run by the home for inmates above 18 years, she said.

The State Home for Women constitutes the Children Home, Observation Home, Transit Home and Home for the Destitute. The chief minister while returning from the State Home for Women also visited the Assam Sishu Kalyan Sadan and interacted with the children there.

The chief minister also distributed masks, food items and sanitisers among the inmates of the centres..

