Delhi, central govt officials' vehicles not allowed in Ghaziabad from 9 am to 6 pm

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:29 IST
The Ghaziabad district administration on Sunday issued an advisory for officers of both Delhi and central governments restricting movement of their vehicles between 9 am to 6 pm during the lockdown. It is often observed that their vehicles are plying during office hours and this type of shunting makes the lockdown ineffective, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

He said the new guidelines will be applicable with immediate effect. In its advisory, the administration stated that the employees commuting in between Ghaziabad and Delhi must ensure their entry into Delhi before 9 am. On their return, they must cross the borders to enter the limits of Ghaziabad after 6 pm while returning home.

These vehicles will not be allowed into the district in the intervening hours from 9 am to 6 pm. Beside this, all employees related to essential services working in different shifts must obtain passes from their heads of departments as without showing valid passes of the Delhi or central government offices, they would not be permitted to cross the Ghaziabad border while returning from Delhi.

Central government officers from the rank of deputy secretary and above would be permitted on the basis of their departmental identity cards. Media persons, doctors, paramedical staff, police personnel and bank employees would also be allowed to travel to and fro Ghaziabad by showing their identity cards.

Goods carriers, though, would not be checked while entering the district, Pandey said. This measure is being taken to effectively enforce the lockdown, he added.

