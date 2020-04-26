Virus: 3-year-old girl 1st in Maha's Palghar to be discharged

A three-year-old girl in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar reached a bouquet-lined home on Sunday amid cheers from neighbours and local officials, in the process becoming the district's first person to recover from the novel coronavirus infection, health officials said here. The girl, from Dasrapada in Ganjad area, was discharged from Dahanu sub hospital, an official said.

"Three swab tests returned negative after which doctors decided to discharge the three-year-old girl today. She is the first person in the district to be discharged after recovering from COVID-19," Collector Kailas Shinde said.

Assistant Collector Saurabh Khatiar, Tehsildar Rahul Sarang and THO Sandeep Gadekar accompanied the girl home from hospital. "A total of 224 people who came in contact with the girl were tested earlier, and seven of them tested positive and are undergoing treatment," an official said.