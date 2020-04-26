Left Menu
2 NSCN(IM) cadres nabbed in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:26 IST
Two NSCN(IM) cadres were arrested along with a cache of arms and ammunition from different places in Assam in joint operations by the state police and Indian Army, officials said on Sunday. In the first case, troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended a cadre of NSCN(IM) near Lalpahara in the Tinsukia district on April 24.

The cadre has been identified as Raju Bramo and a .22 pistol along with four live rounds of ammunition were recovered from him, Defence Public Relation Officer (Guwahati) Lt Col P Khongsai said in a statement. In another operation, a senior cadre of NSCN(IM) was apprehended near Titabor in Jorhat district on April 23.

The joint team nabbed the cadre, who was trying to escape a check post, and he has been identified as Nyaoba Konyak alias Nweypa, the spokesperson informed. "During the operation, the troops also recovered two US-made Beretta pistols with two magazines. It is suspected that the cadre was actively involved in planning and conduct of extortion and kidnapping activities in upper Assam," Khongsai said.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

