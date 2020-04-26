Left Menu
COVID-19 spread under control in Rajasthan: State Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday said since April 14 the spread of COVID-19 has been controlled in the state and that about 4,000 to 5,000 samples are being tested every day.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:34 IST
COVID-19 spread under control in Rajasthan: State Health Minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday said since April 14 the spread of COVID-19 has been controlled in the state and that about 4,000 to 5,000 samples are being tested every day. "Since April 14, we have controlled the spread of infection, so according to the report received till 9 am today, we have been able to control it to 2,141 cases. On an average round 4,000 to 5,000 samples are being taken by the department and the government every day," said Sharma.

58 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,141, the state Health Department said. Out of the total cases reported today, 11 are from Ajmer, 1 each from Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 from Jodhpur, 7 from Jaipur, 3 from Kota and 20 in Nagaur. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

