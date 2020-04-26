Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girl commits suicide after being raped in UP's Aligarh, two held

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a girl, who committed suicide here in Aligarh's Dadon, police said.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:03 IST
Girl commits suicide after being raped in UP's Aligarh, two held
Aligarh Superintendent of Police Muniraj speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a girl, who committed suicide here in Aligarh's Dadon, police said. An FIR has been filed against the duo and the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.

Speaking to ANI, Aligarh Superintendent of Police Muniraj said the rape victim committed suicide after the panchayat did not take any strict action against the accused. "Yesterday, police were informed that a rape victim girl committed suicide in Aligarh's Dadon. Sister of the deceased told police that a panchayat was convened wherein the accused were slapped and let-off. After that, the girl went home and committed suicide," said Muniraj.

"An FIR has been registered and two youth have been arrested. Body of the victim has been sent for postmortem," he said. An investigation in the case is underway and police said that action will be taken against the people who participated in the panchayat and they would be slapped with charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shimla administration allows opening of shops in rural areas

The Shimla district administration has allowed the opening of all shops, except shopping malls and liquor shops, in rural areas during the lockdown relaxation hours. In an order dated April 26, the administration allowed shops in rural area...

You have potential to become number one bowler in all formats: Yuvraj to Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacer has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game. During an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj said...

European carmakers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest of a fleet of European carmakers to take advantage of eased coronavirus lockdown rules to resume manufacturing. VW, the worlds largest car manufact...

Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as 'Avengers Endgame' clocks one year

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of Avengers Endgame, actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020