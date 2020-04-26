Left Menu
297 Bengaluru journos test negative for COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:03 IST
Nearly 300 journalists who underwent medical examination in the city for coronavirus have tested negative for the disease, Department of information and public relation said on Sunday. The results of as many as 297 scribes, who had undergone tests on Friday, came out negative, the Joint Director (News) D P Muralidhar said in a statement.

"I am glad to announce that the results of the medical check-up for media persons working in Bengaluru pertaining to COVID-19 organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Sir C V Raman General Hospital at Indira Nagar in Bengaluru on April 24 on Friday, says 'Negative'," the statement read. The tests have been planned in four slots.

The first three happened on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The fourth slot is likely to happen on Monday.

The tests conducted on Thursday on 120 journalists confirmed the presence of COVID-19 in only one person, who is a cameraman working in a private news channel. Accordingly, he has been admitted to the designated hospital whereas 36 others have been quarantined and were his primary and secondary contacts.

The results of the tests conducted on 345 journalists on Saturday is likely to be out on Monday or Tuesday, Muralidhar told PTI. In all, 762 journalists have undergone tests, he added.

PTI GMS ROH ROH.

