C'garh: 3, including father-son, dead as truck hits motorcycle

A 40-year-old man, his son and another person died when their motorcycle was hit by a trailer truck on Sunday evening in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said. The mishap took place near Chotiya village under Bango police station limits, an official said.

"Kripal (40), his son Chhatram (21) and Udayram were returning on a motorcycle from Korbi to their native Bandhapara village when a speeding truck hit them from behind. The three died on the spot. The truck driver fled after abandoning his vehicle and efforts were on to nab him," the Bango police station official said.