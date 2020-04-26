COVID-19: Sops for farmers, traders extended in TN

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended by one month the waiver on warehouse charges, interest on loan against farm produce stocked in godowns and a cut in cold storage user fee, announced as part of measures to the help farmers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Also, one per cent market fee waiver for traders was also extended by one more month, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Already it had been announced that farmers need not pay warehouse charges, interest and user fee till this month end and it was now being extended by one more month, he said in an official release. Similarly, traders too need not remit fee for procurement of produce from farmers also for a month more (apparently for till May end), he added.