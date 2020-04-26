Four terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam
Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:45 IST
Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday. The encounter had broken out earlier between personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, police and terrorists in the Gudder area of Kulgam district.
The security forces are carrying out a cordon and search operation in the area and the operation is still underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
