Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 bootleggers held, huge hoard of liquor seized from godown in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:52 IST
9 bootleggers held, huge hoard of liquor seized from godown in Ghaziabad

Nine people were arrested for alleged bootlegging and a liquor godown was sealed here on Delhi-Meerut Road in the early hours of Sunday amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, police said. A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch and Sihani Gate police station intercepted a car on the road in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and recovered 48 liquor bottles from the vehicle that led to the sealing of the godown nearby where it was illegally bought, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

After the liquor carton was seized, the bootlegger identified as Deepak told the police that he purchased the whisky bottles at exorbitant rates from a godown in Krishna Nagar Colony located on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Following the tip-off, police reached the godown and caught eight people who were selling liquor to tipplers despite lockdown restrictions. They seized 105 (250 ml) bottles from their possession, the SSP said.

The arrested men were identified as Vishal, Vaibhav, Rajiv, Munna, Santosh, Shivnath, Narayan and Kaloo Ram. Licensee Harsharn Gupta, Shushma Zindal, Saurabh Gupta and godown manager Deepak Sharma are on the run, he said.

The godown containing 4,289 cartons of beer and 478 cartons of whisky have been sealed in the presence of a magistrate. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act. Besides, Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act, 1897 have also been invoked against the accused, SSP Naithani added.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On eve of TRS formation day, donated blood to help Thalassemia patients: KTR

Telangana IT Minister KTR on Sunday donated blood on the eve of TRS party formation day to help the Thalassemia patients and other medical emergencies and also appealed to all party leaders and workers to donate blood for this cause.He took...

IRS Association's FORCE report an irresponsible act of few officers: Finance Ministry sources

An ill-conceived report named as Fiscal Options and Response to Covid-19 Epidemic FORCE put up by a group of officers through the Indian Revenue Service IRS Association giving suggestions on increasing taxes and releasing the same in media ...

Punjab Police nab Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and recovered Rs 29 lakh in Indian currency from his possession. The terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam in Pulwama ...

Israel decries Egyptian TV show predicting its destruction

Israels Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned a new Egyptian TV drama set in the year 2120 that predicts Israels destruction as well as the breakup of the United States. The Foreign Ministry statement said the series is completely unacceptab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020