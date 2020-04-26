Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercury dips after showers in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:54 IST
Mercury dips after showers in Rajasthan

The maximum temperature dropped by one to three degree Celsius due to rainfall and hailstorm in most of parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, a MeT official said. The sudden change in weather in the harvesting season has left farmers worried. According to the weatherman, Sikar recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall while Dabok received 1.2 mm of rainfall. Jaipur and Ajmer also recorded light to moderate showers. The power supply was hit and hoardings fell due to gusty winds in Sikar.

The maximum temperature at most places was recorded between 36.8 degree Celsius and 41.9 degree Celsius. The MeT department has forecast dust storms and rainfall in Nagaur, Bikaner, Churu, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Dholpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Karauli, Tonk, Alwar, Dausa and Swai Madhopur in the next 24 hours.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...

Germany testing 450 residents of apartment complex after two infected families break quarantine

Authorities are testing the 450 residents of an apartment complex in a German town because two families infected with the new coronavirus failed to follow quarantine rules. Residents of the 117-apartment complex in Grevenbroich in western G...

Combating COVID-19: Patient treated with plasma therapy in Delhi recovers, discharged

By Gaurav Arora The first patient, who was administered convalescent plasma therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital in Saket, has now fully recovered and was discharged on Sunday.Dr Sangeeta told ANI It is an encouraging news for I...

University of Hyderabad's start-up selected for COVID-19 research funding by BIRAC

OncoSeek Bio Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at ASPIRE-BioNest, University of Hyderabad UoH, has been selected for financial support for developing an in vitro lung organoid model by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020