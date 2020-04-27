Goa: Door-to-door sanitisation conducted in Aquem Baixo village

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Sarpanch and former Sarpanch of Goa's Aquem Baixo Village have initiated door-to-door sanitisation as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

"This is the first ward in the state that has taken sanitisation and successfully completed all houses under its jurisdiction with an aim to share the responsibility of the state government by contributing at ground level," said former Sarpanch Siddesh Bhagat.

He also added that they will come up with more initiatives for the betterment of village and state as a whole. (ANI)