Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to COVID-19
Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh has passed away due to COVID-19, party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 06:51 IST
Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh has passed away due to COVID-19, party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said. "I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him, was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat Congress family, I knew him for 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people and was infected with COVID-19. RIP my friend," Gohil tweeted on Sunday.
In another post, he wrote that Shaikh got infected while helping the poor in Ahmedabad. "My friend Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior. He got infected with coronavirus whilst helping poor people in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is a big loss to our Gujarat Congress family as he succumbed to COVID-19. Lesson for all: Please take care and cooperate with your local authorities," Gohil said. (ANI)
