13 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 290
With 13 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Bihar stands at 290, said Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) on Monday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:11 IST
With 13 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Bihar stands at 290, said Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) on Monday. "13 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar taking the total to 290 positive coronavirus cases," said Kumar.
"Out of the new cases; eight women and five men from Sadar Bazaar, Jamalpur, Munger have been reported. We are ascertaining their infection trail," he said. With 1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 27,892, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
