Three militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:47 IST
Three militants killed in encounter in Kulgam
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, leaving three terrorists dead, a defense spokesman said. The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated, which triggered the gunfight. Defense spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "Three terrorists have been killed in the joint operation at Lower Munda." He said the operation was in progress when reports last came in.

