Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot appeals to people to extend all help to migrants returning to Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:11 IST
Gehlot appeals to people to extend all help to migrants returning to Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

As Rajasthan prepares for the return of migrants stuck in other states due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to the people of the state to extend all help and give moral support to those returning home after "a very hard period". The Rajasthan government has deputed teams of senior officers to coordinate with other states on the return of migrants. The Gehlot government had announced last week that migrant workers will be able to move out of Rajasthan or return to the state in a phased manner. Migrant workers have not been able to return home due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These workers will be able to reach their home only after getting necessary permission from state governments concerned and proper arrangements. In a tweet, Gehlot said, "After much effort by the state government, migrants of Rajasthan will soon be returning home from other states. These people suffered a lot during the lockdown. Now when they return, it is our moral duty to take care of them, provide them all help regarding food, medicines, and quarantine facilities".

"My appeal to all is please give moral support to our brothers and sisters returning home after a very hard period. Following the culture of Rajasthan that we never leave our people in distress, take proper care of migrants," he said. Those wanting to return to Rajasthan will have to register on helpline number 18001806127, Mitra Rajasthan portal, e-Mitra mobile app, or e-Mitra kiosk. After registration, the Rajasthan government will obtain consent from state governments concerned. The Rajasthan government is also making arrangements for the movement of migrants in the state. Those who have their own vehicles may come in their vehicles after obtaining permission.

Migrant workers will be kept in quarantine on return.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called for citizen-centric measures and stressed the need to lower the cost of living, as he cautioned the state and Central governments about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on economy an...

Kevin Smith finished writing ‘Mallrats 2’ script in quarantine

Filmmaker Kevin Smith put his time in quarantine to good use by finishing the screenplay for the sequel of Mallrats, his cult 1995 film. Titled Twilight of the Mallrats, the film will see Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smit...

Honeymoon over, Spain's fragile coalition tested by pandemic politics

Spains Socialist-led government marked its first 100 days in power by passing an emergency decree with the help of its eternal adversary the conservative Peoples Party. But that rare show of unity merely masked deeper problems as the corona...

Eicher Group Foundation, Metso India join Plan India's project to support children in vulnerable families

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan Indias project which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020