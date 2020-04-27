Left Menu
Agra's COVID-19 tally reaches 381

10 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 381, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said on Monday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:12 IST
Agra's COVID-19 tally reaches 381
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

10 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 381, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 1,868 including 29 deaths. (ANI)

