Left Menu
Development News Edition

369 J-K stranded students return from Kota amid lockdown

The first batch of 369 Jammu and Kashmir students, who were stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to lockdown, have returned, said the state government on Monday. They have been sent to their respective districts where they will be put under quarantine, the officials said.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:13 IST
369 J-K stranded students return from Kota amid lockdown
Breakfast being given to the students who returned from Kota. Source: DIPR-J&K twitter handle. Image Credit: ANI

The first batch of 369 Jammu and Kashmir students, who were stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to lockdown, have returned, said the state government on Monday. They have been sent to their respective districts where they will be put under quarantine, the officials said. "All the students returning from Kota are being facilitated to reach their respective districts. The first batch arrived. They'll undergo their administrative quarantine in their own districts as per protocol," the government tweeted.

The government had provided 15 buses for their travel. According to official sources, of the 369 students, 213 are from Kashmir and the rest are from Jammu and Ladakh.

From Lakhanpur of Kathua district, the students were sent to their respective districts after being screened for COVID-19. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has reported as many as 523 COVID-19 cases, of which 137 have recovered and 6 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called for citizen-centric measures and stressed the need to lower the cost of living, as he cautioned the state and Central governments about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on economy an...

Kevin Smith finished writing ‘Mallrats 2’ script in quarantine

Filmmaker Kevin Smith put his time in quarantine to good use by finishing the screenplay for the sequel of Mallrats, his cult 1995 film. Titled Twilight of the Mallrats, the film will see Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smit...

Honeymoon over, Spain's fragile coalition tested by pandemic politics

Spains Socialist-led government marked its first 100 days in power by passing an emergency decree with the help of its eternal adversary the conservative Peoples Party. But that rare show of unity merely masked deeper problems as the corona...

Eicher Group Foundation, Metso India join Plan India's project to support children in vulnerable families

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan Indias project which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020