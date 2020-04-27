Left Menu
COVID-19: Odisha, Goa join Meghalaya in urging for lockdown extension

Odisha and Goa joined Meghalaya in the demand for COVID-19 lockdown extension beyond May 3. The demand was raised on Monday during a video conference of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing coronavirus situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:12 IST
Visual from video conference meeting. . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha and Goa joined Meghalaya in the demand for COVID-19 lockdown extension beyond May 3. The demand was raised on Monday during a video conference of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing coronavirus situation. "I have demanded that lockdown should continue otherwise we can't face these things in Odisha. Let it be one month more, then, we will see what is going on," Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who was present along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the video conference, told ANI.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the lockdown should be extended further with relaxation for economic activities within the state. Sawant, who also participated in the meeting, said that many other states had also sought an extension of the ongoing lockdown.

"We believe that the lockdown should be extended. We will be writing to the Prime Minister soon. Economical activities within the state should continue, but the border should be sealed," Sawant told reporters at the State Secretariat. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also mooted to continue with the lockdown after May 3 with relaxations on activities in the districts which have not been affected by COVID-19.

"At the video conference called by the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon'ble Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya," Sangma tweeted. Today's meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Prime Minister has already held two such interactions with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

