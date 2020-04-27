Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: All cops on lockdown duty to be tested, says C'garh DGP

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:05 IST
Virus: All cops on lockdown duty to be tested, says C'garh DGP

All police personnel on duty during the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in Chhattisgarh will be tested in a phased manner as per directions of the state Director General of Police DM Awasthi, a senior official said on Monday. In a letter to senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and SPs, Awasthi said police have been in the frontline enforcing the lockdown and, therefore, it was appropriate that they be tested as a precautionary measure after consulting the respective district health officer, the official informed.

As per the DGP's instructions, the tests should be done in a phased manner and those above the age of 45, with diabetes, heart ailments etc, should be picked first, he added. "Those who were not engaged in lockdown duty may be exempted, the DGP has said. Some 72,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state to enforce the lockdown," the official said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bhumi Pednekar to share nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating during coronavirus

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, along with her nutritionist, will share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemicThe actor said she wants to inspire people to eat healthy and stay fi...

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 positive patients

A 58-year-old doctor became the first coronavirus patient at the King George Medical University KGMU here to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for the disease, a hospital official said on Monday. The doctor from Orai in Ut...

3 killed, two injured in wall collapse incidents in UP's Unnao

Three people were killed and two others injured in three separate incidents of wall collapse due to rains and thunderstorm here, officials said on Monday. Ramvati 53 died after a wall of her mud house collapsed in Ummedkheda village under M...

French police to investigate alleged racial slurs in arrest incident

Frances police watchdog is to investigate allegations that officers racially insulted a man after arresting him in a deprived Paris suburb where unrest broke out last week.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday there was no pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020