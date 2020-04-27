Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria oil export plans delayed as output cut talks continue -sources

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:20 IST
Nigeria oil export plans delayed as output cut talks continue -sources

Nigeria's state oil company has delayed publishing its future oil export plans as it negotiates with local companies and international majors on who will rein in output in line with an production cut deal by top producers, trading sources said.

"The OPEC+ quota has to be implemented for the new (June export) programme as well as revising the May programmes already issued," a Nigerian oil trading source told Reuters.

"May cargoes will get delayed and new June cargoes may be relatively few." (Reporting By Noah Browning and Libby George; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bhumi Pednekar to share nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating during coronavirus

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, along with her nutritionist, will share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemicThe actor said she wants to inspire people to eat healthy and stay fi...

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 positive patients

A 58-year-old doctor became the first coronavirus patient at the King George Medical University KGMU here to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for the disease, a hospital official said on Monday. The doctor from Orai in Ut...

3 killed, two injured in wall collapse incidents in UP's Unnao

Three people were killed and two others injured in three separate incidents of wall collapse due to rains and thunderstorm here, officials said on Monday. Ramvati 53 died after a wall of her mud house collapsed in Ummedkheda village under M...

French police to investigate alleged racial slurs in arrest incident

Frances police watchdog is to investigate allegations that officers racially insulted a man after arresting him in a deprived Paris suburb where unrest broke out last week.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday there was no pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020