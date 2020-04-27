Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus operators in Bengal seek financial help from Gadkari

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:41 IST
Bus operators in Bengal seek financial help from Gadkari

Two bus operators' associations in West Bengal said on Monday that they have written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking a financial package for the passenger transport industry, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Drawing attention of the Road Transport and Highways minister to the plight of thousands of bus owners and their employees, the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates and Inter and Intra Region Bus Association said the industry would suffer an irreparable loss without any aid from the government.

"The operators of around 49,000 buses in the state and over 2.5 lakh workers are in financial distress on account of the lockdown," Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said. Pallab Majumdar, the general secretary of Inter and Intra Region Bus Association, in the letter to Gadkari, said bus operators and employees were finding it difficult to sustain their livelihood.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shatrughan Sinha remembers veteran actor Feroz Khan on his death anniversary

Veteran Shatrughan Sinha on Monday paid homage to late actor Feroz Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary. The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late Welcome star.Remembering with fondness a dear friend, dashin...

POLL-Swedish c.bank seen keeping rate steady, may expand other support

Swedens central bank may leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0 on Tuesday despite the country facing its deepest economic slump since World War Two, inflation heading down to zero and unemployment surging, a Reuters poll showed.But a hand...

Need to give importance to economy, battle COVID-19: PM to CMs

As India enters the final week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against the novel coronavirus. In ...

F1 season set for Austria start as French Grand Prix cancelled

Formula One boss Chase Carey on Monday targeted the coronavirus-hit season eventually starting in Austria on July 5 after the French Grand Prix was canceled and fans barred from the British race at Silverstone. The French Grand Prix, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020