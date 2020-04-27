Udit Raj's tweet on price of coronavirus test kits is fake news: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday rejected a tweet by Congress leader Udit Raj that coronavirus test kits are being sold at Rs 4,500 and shared the duly prescribed prices for the kits. Congress leader Udit Raj had shared on Twitter a message circulating on social media that "17 companies were ready to sell the coronavirus test kits for Rs 500 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a Gujarat-based company the contract for selling kits for Rs 4,500".

ICMR replied to the Congress leader on the social networking site that the price range for the testing kits lies between Rs 528-1150. "This is Fake News. The price range approved by ICMR is Rs740-1150 for RT-PCR and Rs528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR," it tweeted. (ANI)