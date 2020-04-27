Left Menu
J-K Wildlife authority bars entry into Dachigam National Park

The wildlife authorities of Jammu and Kashmir, issued an advisory on Monday asking people to not visit forest areas especially the surroundings of the Dachigam National Park due to the threat posed by COVID-19.

27-04-2020
Dachigam National Park, Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI

The wildlife authorities of Jammu and Kashmir, issued an advisory on Monday asking people to not visit forest areas especially the surroundings of the Dachigam National Park due to the threat posed by COVID-19. The advisory has been issued after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, as a result for the safety of people, wildlife department issued an advisory and also put a ban for common people to enter the national park because people living in far-flung villages and adjoining areas of the national park are dealing with animal production activities including sheep farming are always need to visit forest areas.

"We had issued this advisory after a tiger tested positive in New York which gave us the indication that this virus could be transferred from humans to animals as well. Even though there is no proof of animal to human transmission but we are still very apprehensive," Altaf Hussian, Wildlife Warden Central Division Srinagar told ANI. Hussain added: "We have issued an advisory in the jurisdictional area that where we have asked people not to enter forest and wildlife areas. The forest and wildlife departments have been following our advisory rigorously."

He later expressed that it is also the people's responsibility to be sensible enough not to go in these areas especially at a time of the pandemic. Speaking to one of the local residents, he said that he was in favour of the government's decision to issue an advisory barring people to enter the nearby forest areas.

"The government has taken the correct decision. We must also be cautious because the government of India has taken the decision in the interest of the people. Please stay at home, roaming here in these areas," said one of the local residents while speaking to ANI. Another resident added: "The government has taken an excellent decision because wildlife is an essential to human existence. I also urge people to not step out of their homes during this time."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has 523 COVID-19 cases of which 137 persons have recovered while six patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

