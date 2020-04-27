Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll climbs to 31 in UP; total cases 1,955

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:55 IST
With one more COVID-19 death reported on Monday, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 31 in Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said. A total of 82 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,955, he added.

Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state, while till now, 335 patients have been discharged." "To strengthen the infection control protocol, district-level committees will be formed under the respective additional chief medical officers. These committees will have representatives from the district hospital, women's hospital, Indian Medical Association, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board," he added. The mandate of these committees will be to train doctors about the infection control protocol, Prasad said.

Stressing that there is no need to panic, he said, "People should adhere to social distancing and wash their hands properly. The use of masks is advisable." PTI NAV RC.

