Modi lauds Sikkim for preventing COVID-19 outbreak, says CM

Modi lauds Sikkim for preventing COVID-19 outbreak, says CMPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Sikkim government for preventing an outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, according to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Tamang, who attended the video conference with Modi, said in a Facebook post that the prime minister lauded the efforts of the state government for preventing an outbreak of coronavirus in Sikkim.
He also encouraged the state to continue with the good work and said that the inputs provided by the Sikkim government were useful to the Centre in tackling the disease in certain areas of the country, Tamang said. Sikkim has not reported any case of COVID-19 so far.
