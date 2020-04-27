Left Menu
With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:31 IST
India's COVID-19 cases surge to 28,380
At present, there are 21,132 active COVID-19 cases in the country.. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The total cases are inclusive of 6,361 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 886 deaths. At present, there are 21,132 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the daily media briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here said that 16 districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases for the last 28 days. The three new districts, which got added to this list are -- Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhisarai in Bihar.

Apart from that, 85 districts in States and Union Territories have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days, he said. (ANI)

"We can't eliminate it, so we have to live with it," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection.

