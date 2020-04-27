Left Menu
Justice Biswanath Somadder sworn in as chief justice of Meghalaya High Court

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:06 IST
Justice Biswanath Somadder was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court here, officials said. Governor Tathagatha Roy administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan, while strictly observing all social distancing norms, they said.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Somadder had served at the Calcutta High Court, where he was elevated as judge in 2006. He had also functioned as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court between January and April last year, before assuming charge as the judge of Allahabad High Court in October 2019.

