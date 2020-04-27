Left Menu
Mizoram govt distributes free seeds among farmers to boost local production

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:11 IST
The Mizoram government has begun distribution of free seeds of fruits and vegetables among farmers to boost local production amid the ongoing lockdown, an official of the horticulture department said on Monday. The process of distributing the seeds began on April 17 and is aimed at easing the difficulties of farmers, she said.

The horticulture department has so far disbursed free seeds worth Rs 33 lakh among farmers across the state, the department's director Elizabeth Saipari told PTI. She said that the government also placed another order for seeds and two consignments worth Rs 12.6 lakh will be arriving shortly. The seeds are mainly being shipped in from Kolkata and Guwahati, besides local purchase.

According to Saipari, the move was to reduce the import of fruits and vegetables and boost local produce, apart from helping the farmers. In the past we distributed seeds to the beneficiaries registered with the horticulture department. But now vegetable and fruit seeds are being distributed to all farmers free of cost to help ease their problems caused by the ongoing lockdown, she said.

At least 12 variety of seeds, including tomato and cabbage, were distributed among farmers, she said. The state is more or less self-sufficient in vegetables which are locally cultivated, but have to heavily depend on import for rabi crops, Saipari said.

She expressed hope that the production of both kharif and rabi crops will increase in the state this year. The state government is taking care of the vegetable supply chain in the state capital and other district headquarters and towns to prevent a shortage, she said.

According to Saipari, the government has spent about Rs 1 crore for the purchase of vegetables for the state capital, against a sale value of Rs 93.9 lakh till date..

