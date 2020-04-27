Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajrang Dal members booked for planting saffron flags on shops

PTI | Biharsharif | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:28 IST
Bajrang Dal members booked for planting saffron flags on shops

Two Bajrang Dal activists are among seven persons booked by police for planting saffron flags atop some shops in a locality here in Nalanda district and urging people to buy goods only from those outlets, the police said. The incident took place at the Bharavpar chowk under the jurisdiction of the Laheri police station in the Bihar Sharif block on April 18. The matter came to light only late last week.

Two days after the episode, Bihar Sharif Block Development Officer (BDO) Rajiv Ranjan lodged an FIR at the Laheri police station against two local Bajrang Dal members -- Kundan Kumar and Dhiraj Kumar -- and five unidentified persons. Station House Officer (SHO), Laheri, Birendra Yadav on Monday said a probe is on in the matter and no one has been arrested so far.

Kundan Kumar, one of the accused, denied the allegations and charged the police with framing him in the case as he had highlighted the presence of the Bihar Sharif sub-divisional officer (SDO) and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at a Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last month that was attended by over 600 people. Nalanda is among the coronavirus hotspot districts of Bihar.

The Jamaat's event held in Bihar Sharif in the first half of March is blamed in some quarters for the spread of the infection in the district and neighbouring areas. The BDO stated in the FIR that he visited the Bharavpur chowk after being tipped off by the SDO about the incident.

"When I reached the Bharavpar chowk, I saw Kundan Kumar, Dhiraj Kumar and five others planting saffron flags at some grocery, vegetable and fruit shops belonging to Hindus and they were also urging people to buy goods either from the shops sporting the flags or those owned by Hindus," the BDO stated in the FIR. He said the members of the right-wing outfit posted a message using Twitter handle @Rahul Prince 1432, adding that they also uploaded a photograph of planting saffron flags on shops on the microblogging website.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 147 (punishment for rioting), as also the Information Technology Act. "The allegations made in the FIR are completely false and fabricated. I have nothing to do with it.

"As Bajrang Dal activists, we had distributed saffron flags among shop owners and vendors after a Ram Navami procession was withheld in view of the lockdown. Shopkeepers had put up the flags on their own later," Kundan Kumar said. Efforts to contact the SDO and SDPO over the incident did not bear fruit.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts

Progress towards coronavirus bailouts lifted the shares of Lufthansa and Air France-KLM on Monday, as the protracted travel slump turned up the heat on rivals yet to secure financing needed to tide them through the pandemic. Lufthansa share...

Lockdown: GTAC reduces 'waiting time' to aid tea sellers

In a bid to cooperate with the stakeholders of the cash-strapped tea industry in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the auction centre here has decided to reduce waiting time for sellers to sell their produce and help them cut operational co...

Spain eyes looser lockdown after kids return to the streets

Spanish authorities on Monday prepared to further loosen one of Europes toughest coronavirus lockdowns and played down concerns that letting children outdoors after six weeks had led to crowds forming in public spaces. Having suffered one o...

Maha: Aurangabad COVID-19 cases rise to 19, Hingoli count 12

Three persons, including two minors, tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad on Monday, taking the district COVID-19 count to 56, said a health official. All three are contacts of earlier patients, COVID Hospital medical officer Dr Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020