34L Maha social justice dept beneficiaries to get Rs 1.2k cr

Amid the lockdown for coronavirusoutbreak, 34.28 lakh beneficiaries will get an advance of Rs1,273 crore from the Maharashtra social justice department,which provides financial assistance to widows and seniorcitizens from the economically weaker sections and physicallydisabled, state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said onMonday

The advance payment is for the months of April, Mayand June, he said

"Some schemes also have a component that is receivedfrom the Centre. However, the Centre has given just Rs 130crore and the rest of the amount is being provided by thestate itself," Pawar said.