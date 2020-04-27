13 more test positive for coronavirus in Dharavi; tally 288

13 more test positive for coronavirus in Dharavi; tally 288PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:58 IST
Thirteen new coronavirus cases were found in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum- dominated area to 288 on Monday, said a BMC official. This was a drop from 34 new cases - the highest single day count so far - found in Dharavi on Sunday.
Out of the 288 COVID-19 patients detected so far in Dharavi, considered as one of the biggest slums in Asia, 14 have died, he said. The BMC official said the new coronavirus cases were found in Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar and Shastri Nagar, among other localities, of the sprawling and densely-packed slum colony.
The first coronavirus positive patient was found in Dharavi on April 1..
