Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW writes to Rajasthan DGP, seeks action against culprits who raped woman

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote to Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav for immediate investigation and strict action against the accused, who raped a 40-year-old woman at a school in Sawai Madhopur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:37 IST
NCW writes to Rajasthan DGP, seeks action against culprits who raped woman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote to Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav for immediate investigation and strict action against the accused, who raped a 40-year-old woman at a school in Sawai Madhopur.

The NCW took cognisance of media report captioned -- 'Put up in school amidst lockdown by Rajasthan Police, woman raped' -- wherein it is reported that the 40-year-old woman was unable to make her way back to her home in Jaipur for over a month from Dausa due to travel restrictions. She was allegedly raped on the night of April 23-24 by three men at a school in Sawai Madhopur district where she was put up by the local authorities.

In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, the NCW has sought immediate investigation and strict action against the culprits and erring police officials as per the law. "The Commission is concerned for the safety and security of women, despite the enactment of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013," said the NCW. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

22 lakh food packets distributed among needy by Noida authority so far

Twenty-two lakh cooked food packets have been distributed among the needy during 29 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Avinash Tripathy, Officer on Special Duty OSD, Noida authority, on Monday. Tripathi said the community kitche...

Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo

East Bengal may be facing a financial crisis in the absence of sponsors but the Maidan giants continued their signing spree and on Monday announced the homecoming of Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo. The clubs most recent sponsor Q...

Kuwait does not support any interference in India's internal affairs: MEA

Kuwait does not support any interference in Indias internal affairs and has conveyed that it is deeply committed to the friendly relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The response by the minis...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises but new cases lowest since March 10

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020