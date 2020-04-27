Northeast Delhi Violence: AAJMI president Shifa-Ur-Rehman sent to 10 days police custody

A Delhi Court on Monday sent Shifa-Ur-Rehman, President of Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) to 10 days police custody in a case related to northeast Delhi violence in February this year. Police claimed that the protesters were receiving funds from the members of alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia based in Middle East countries.

Shifa-Ur-Rehman was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday. Police said that Shifa-Ur-Rehman was found actively involved behind the conspiracy hatched in setting up anti CAA/NPR/NRC protests at various sites in Delhi, giving hatred speeches that lead to the riots in the month of February 2020 at various protest sites.

"Accused Shifa-Ur-Rehman along with AAJMI members namely Areeb and Badre Alam and other members of Jamia Co-ordination Committee (JCC), visited various protest sites in Delhi to co-ordinate the protest. From the interrogation of witnesses, it is revealed that accused Shifa-Ur-Rehman received funds from the members of alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia based in Middle East countries and he was co-coordinating the protest sites," Police said. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted that being president of AAJMI and member of Jamia Co-ordination Committee, he was actively involved in recent anti CAA/NPR/NRC protests which were organised by Jamia Co-ordination Committee with the support of several other student groups/organisations which finally resulted in to the recent riots.

Delhi Police told the court that further interrogation is going on in order to unearth deep-rooted conspiracy and to nab or arrest the remaining conspirators behind these riots. "During the course of an investigation, name of some more suspects have also come out and accused is to be questioned at length about those suspects to obtain their exact particulars for further investigation. Huge money was also funded as well as spent by the conspirators to carry out these riots in Delhi," Police said.

Police said that custodial interrogation of accused Shifa-Ur-Rehman is required to confront them with huge technical data as well as other evidence collected during the investigation of present case and also to examine at length about other suspects. Earlier, during investigation, three accused persons of Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested. Later on, more names surfaced during interrogation. Accused persons namely Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Safora, Gulfisa, and Tahir Hussain were arrested on the basis of the outcome during the interrogation of arrested accused. (ANI)