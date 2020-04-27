Jobless man held for killing father

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI)A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father following an argument last week in suburban Bhandup, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday. The accused Sachin Goravale has been upset over not getting any work in the last few days apparently due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said.

In a fit of rage, Sachin attacked his father, Krishna Gorivale, with a wooden stick on Friday night at their residence in Subhash Nagar area, the official said. The senior citizen died in a hospital on Saturday, he said, adding that Sachin was arrested on Sunday and booked on charges of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

He was remanded in police custody till April 29..