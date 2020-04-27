Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jobless man held for killing father

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:03 IST
Jobless man held for killing father

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI)A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father following an argument last week in suburban Bhandup, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday. The accused Sachin Goravale has been upset over not getting any work in the last few days apparently due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said.

In a fit of rage, Sachin attacked his father, Krishna Gorivale, with a wooden stick on Friday night at their residence in Subhash Nagar area, the official said. The senior citizen died in a hospital on Saturday, he said, adding that Sachin was arrested on Sunday and booked on charges of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

He was remanded in police custody till April 29..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

22 lakh food packets distributed among needy by Noida authority so far

Twenty-two lakh cooked food packets have been distributed among the needy during 29 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Avinash Tripathy, Officer on Special Duty OSD, Noida authority, on Monday. Tripathi said the community kitche...

Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo

East Bengal may be facing a financial crisis in the absence of sponsors but the Maidan giants continued their signing spree and on Monday announced the homecoming of Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo. The clubs most recent sponsor Q...

Kuwait does not support any interference in India's internal affairs: MEA

Kuwait does not support any interference in Indias internal affairs and has conveyed that it is deeply committed to the friendly relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The response by the minis...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises but new cases lowest since March 10

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020