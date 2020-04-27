COVID-19: 4 families in Bengal's Nadia put in home quarantine, 3 markets sealed

Authorities of West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday put members of four families of a village here in "home quarantine" as they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, and sealed three local markets surrounding the rural hamlet, an official said. The family members, including a civic volunteer of the local police station, came in contact with a person from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, when he had visited the Dhansara village to meet his in-laws before he tested positive for coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure, we put members of the four families of Dhansara village under Haringhata block in home quarantine. The administration sealed three local markets - Dhansara, Jhikra and Dighal gram," an official said. The patient, a resident of Ashoknagar area of North 24 Parganas district, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. PTI COR BDC BDC