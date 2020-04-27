Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 4 families in Bengal's Nadia put in home quarantine, 3 markets sealed

PTI | Haringhata | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:49 IST
COVID-19: 4 families in Bengal's Nadia put in home quarantine, 3 markets sealed

Authorities of West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday put members of four families of a village here in "home quarantine" as they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, and sealed three local markets surrounding the rural hamlet, an official said. The family members, including a civic volunteer of the local police station, came in contact with a person from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, when he had visited the Dhansara village to meet his in-laws before he tested positive for coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure, we put members of the four families of Dhansara village under Haringhata block in home quarantine. The administration sealed three local markets - Dhansara, Jhikra and Dighal gram," an official said. The patient, a resident of Ashoknagar area of North 24 Parganas district, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. PTI COR BDC BDC

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...

CBDT chargesheets 3 senior IRS officers for 'misguiding' young taxmen, divests them of duty

The CBDT on Monday issued charge sheets against three principal commissioner-rank IRS officers for misguiding young taxmen and unauthorisedly making public a report that called for a hike in taxes to fund the economic fallout of the COVID-1...

JJ Hospital suspends dialysis ops due to COVID-19 patient

State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai has suspended operations of its dialysis department after a patient tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. He said 25 staffers at the department have been placed under quarantine a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020