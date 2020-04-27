2G mobile internet services extended in J-K till May 11

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday extended the 2G mobile internet services in the Union Territory till May 11 on postpaid sim cardholders and only on verified pre-paid sim card holders. According to the order issued by the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir government, the internet will be restricted to 2G only.

"Postpaid SIM cardholders will continue to be provided access to the internet, won't be available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified as per norms for postpaid connections. The order is effective from April 28 till May 11, unless modified earlier," said the government. According to the order, fixed-line internet connectivity will be available with Mac-binding and order effective from April 28 till May 11.

"The IsGP, Jammu/Kashmir, shall ensure communication of these directions to the service providers and ensure their implementation," it added. The order said the aforesaid directions shall be effective from April 28, 2020, and remain in force till May 11, 2020, unless modified earlier. (ANI)