Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 522 to 8,590; death toll 369

Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590, a Health department official said. With 27 more fatalities, the overall COVID-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.

While 19 deaths were reported from coronavirus hotspots Mumbai (15) and Pune (4), six deaths were reported from Amravati and one each from Jalgaon and Aurangabad. Of the 522 new cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounted for 39 cases and 15 fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The total number of coronavirus positive people in the country's financial capital now stands at 5,589 and the overall death toll at 219, it said. However, a state government official has put the total number of cases in the BMC limits at 5,776.

The Thane division, which comprises the BMC as well, has so far reported 6,735 cases and 238 deaths. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the Pune division stood at 1,193 with 87 deaths, followed by Nashik division with 244 cases and 23 deaths, the official said.

A total of 47 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kolhapur division so far with 2 deaths while Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra reported 63 cases and six deaths. The number of cases in Latur stood at 17 with one death while the tally of cases in Vidarbha region is 131 with one death in Nagpur division, the official said, adding that 135 cases and nine deaths were reported from Akola division.

He said a total of 25 patients from neighbouring states were receiving treatmentfor COVID-19 disease in Maharashtra with two deaths. "Of the 27 deaths, official reports of the deceased from Amravati received only on Monday. They had died between April 20 and 25," he said.

Maharashtra has so far tested 1,21,562 samples of which 1,12,552came negative for the novel coronavirus whereas 8,590 are positive. He said 7,861 squads have completed surveillance of 32.28 lakh population in 572 active containment zones across the state.

The number of the people discharged after recovering from the COVID-19 disease is 1,282, the official said. A total of 1,45,677 people are currently in home quarantine across the state while 9,399 others in institutional quarantine, he added.

