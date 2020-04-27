Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entire Pune city now containment zone till May 3: civic chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:55 IST
Entire Pune city now containment zone till May 3: civic chief

Pune city in Maharashtra, which has reported a rapid spread of coronavirus infection, was on Monday notified as a containment zone till May 3 by the city municipal corporation. In view of the order issued by Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to this effect, police also extended the restrictions already imposed on residents.

"We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve. He said the restrictions were relaxed for a certain period in a day to enable people to buy essential commodities during the curfew.

With the detection of 84 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the tally in the district increased to 1,348 on Monday, while the death tall rose to 80, an official said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost 17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time ...

Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra gove...

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020