Delhi Police does 'parikrama' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for feeding 1 L people daily

The Delhi Police on Monday performed a siren 'parikrama' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara as a mark of respect for providing food to nearly one lakh people daily amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal led the carcade of motorcycles and patrolling gypsies in the 'parikrama'. The convoy included 35 police vans and 60 motorcycles. Senior police officers also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib and did 'seva' (service) by helping in preparation of 'langar' (a community free kitchen), they said. "In the present times when COVID-19 is taking its toll on our society, there are a few individuals and organisations who have risen to the occasion and went beyond the calls of their duty to help the larger populace. "I wish to place the sincere appreciation of the humanitarian work being done by Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and all its sevadars who are offering food to around 75,000 people everyday from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib," Singhal said

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the gesture. "Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," Prime Minister Narendra tweeted from his official twitter handle. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Managing Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he was touched by the Delhi Police's gesture and thanked the force as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Talking to reporters, Sirsa said, "This 'parikrama' should not be seen just as a physical activity. This gesture of the Delhi Police reflects respect of the whole nation towards the Sikh community. We are humbled that the tradition of langar started by Guru Nanak is now seen as the best way to serve the humanity," he said. Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib, one of the important Sikh shrines in the country, has served langar to nearly 50 lakh people in last 35 days of lockdown, he said, adding that "the langar will continue, come what may"

It has also provided its 'sarai' (guest houses) to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital who were facing accommodation problems in Delhi due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sirsa added.