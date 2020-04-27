Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police does 'parikrama' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for feeding 1 L people daily

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:05 IST
Delhi Police does 'parikrama' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for feeding 1 L people daily

The Delhi Police on Monday performed a siren 'parikrama' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara as a mark of respect for providing food to nearly one lakh people daily amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal led the carcade of motorcycles and patrolling gypsies in the 'parikrama'. The convoy included 35 police vans and 60 motorcycles. Senior police officers also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib and did 'seva' (service) by helping in preparation of 'langar' (a community free kitchen), they said. "In the present times when COVID-19 is taking its toll on our society, there are a few individuals and organisations who have risen to the occasion and went beyond the calls of their duty to help the larger populace. "I wish to place the sincere appreciation of the humanitarian work being done by Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and all its sevadars who are offering food to around 75,000 people everyday from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib," Singhal said

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the gesture. "Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," Prime Minister Narendra tweeted from his official twitter handle.        Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Managing Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he was touched by the Delhi Police's gesture and thanked the force as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Talking to reporters, Sirsa said, "This 'parikrama' should not be seen just as a physical activity. This gesture of the Delhi Police reflects respect of the whole nation towards the Sikh community. We are humbled that the tradition of langar started by Guru Nanak is now seen as the best way to serve the humanity," he said.   Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib, one of the important Sikh shrines in the country, has served langar to nearly 50 lakh people in last 35 days of lockdown, he said, adding that "the langar will continue, come what may"

It has also provided its 'sarai' (guest houses) to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital who were facing accommodation problems in Delhi due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sirsa added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mary Kom lauds India's frontline workers as nation fights coronavirus

By Nitin Srivastava As the nation continues to fight against coronavirus, Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday saluted the countrys frontline workers, who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other peoples lives, for their commen...

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost 17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time ...

Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra gove...

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020