COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital, held

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:08 IST
A COVID-19 patient on Mondaybriefly escape from a facility in Aurangabad in Maharashtrabut was held soon after, police said

The patient, a 65-year-old woman, walked out of theCOVID care centre around 5:15 PM in Chikalthana area. However,she was detained in vicinity of the facility by alert policepersonnel, an official said

She has been booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, hesaid.

