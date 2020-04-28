Left Menu
Mizoram will follow Centre's directives on COVID-19 situation: CM Zoramthanga to Modi

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:19 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government will follow whatever decisions the Centre takes regarding the situation emerging in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials. He spoke to the prime minister at a meeting that Modi chaired with the chief ministers of different states regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Zoramthanga informed Modi that the state government, churches, NGOs and the general public are making collective efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the state. He said that villagers are volunteering themselves to guard their villages and borders to check the movement of people.

Many landlords have waived off rent for their tenants in this time of crisis setting examples for others, he said. The people are supportive and they strictly adhere to the governments guidelines, Zoramthanga said.

Mizoram has reported only one COVID-19 case so far and although the patient's condition is improving, the state would not relax the restrictions, Zoramthanga said. He said that strict vigilance along the inter-state and international borders would be continued.

The chief minister also asked the prime minister for financial assistance and medical equipment for the state, as per officials. He said that priority should be given to agriculture, on which the state is heavily dependant.

Zoramthanga thanked the Centre for its support to the state in the fight against the outbreak..

