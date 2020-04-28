Left Menu
Andhra Minister slams TDP, JSP, BJP for making 'false propaganda' about COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao and state Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu slammed TDP, JSP and BJP parties and alleged that they are making false propaganda about the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 07:36 IST
Andhra Minister slams TDP, JSP, BJP for making 'false propaganda' about COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao and state Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu slammed TDP, JSP and BJP parties and alleged that they are making false propaganda about the spread of COVID-19 in the state. They said that the state has conducted almost 75,000 tests. They have further asked the Andhra Pradesh BJP unit as to how many tests are conducted in BJP-ruled states."All rituals and services at all temples are going on as usual. Simhachalam temple's famous 'Chandanotsavam' ritual is also being conducted without devotees. More than 50,000 food packets are being made at famous temples in the state and are being distributed to the needy. An amount of Rs 5,000 is deposited in the accounts of 'Archakas' having nominal salaries, out of Archaka Welfare Fund," said Rao.

"Similarly, the Chief Minister has decided to contribute Rs 5,000 each to churches and mosques, from the minority department. Ignoring all such welfare acts, some people are making false propaganda on the government. But all opposition parties -- be it Chandrababu Naidu of TDP, Pawan Kalyan of JSP, or their tail parties (CPM and CPI) are making false propaganda that COVID-19 positive patients are increasing by the day," Rao added. He stated that the parties should realise that Andhra Pradesh has conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests.

"Some TDP leaders under the guise of BJP are speaking in the TDP's language that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is unable to contain COVID-19. They should see how many tests are held at Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh. This is not the time for political criticism. Any state should work with the help of the Centre and we are doing so. We appeal to Andhra BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana to give suggestions and write letters... not to state government, but to the Centre," Rao said. He added that Narayana should request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to release more funds. "It is a known fact that Pawan Kalyan is working in tandem with TDP. BJP should not become another such party parroting the words of TDP," Rao said.

Meanwhile, Vishnu, Brahman Corporation chairman, said that "the state government has brought an order with the intent that none of the Archakas, pastors and imams suffer during the lockdown." "The government order has a humane touch. It facilitates to give Rs 5,000 to all those working in temples, mosques and churches. 16,500 pensions are being given to Brahmins from our corporation. Proposals for bringing all of them under YSR Pension Scheme are getting ready," Vishnu said.

"I ask TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu whether he has any brains at all. It is already known that N Chandrababu Naidu has no brains. How you are trying to find fault with government actions to mitigate COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh is conducting the highest number of tests in the country and our state is implementing lockdown strictly," Vishnu added. Vishnu stated that the state is in "financial doldrums thanks to N Chandrababu Naidu, but our government is coping up with everything and working hard in these testing times of COVID-19." (ANI)

