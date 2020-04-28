Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown; fine of Rs 1.99 lakh collected

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:02 IST
1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown; fine of Rs 1.99 lakh collected

The Manipur Police detained 1,658 people for violating the curfew and the lockdown norms over the past two days and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.99 lakh, officials said on Tuesday. In all, 889 violators were detained with 731 vehicles on Sunday. Police also detained 769 curfew violators with 762 vehicles on Monday, said L Kailun, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in-charge of law and order.

The curfew violators were produced before the concerned magistrates. A total fine of 91,200 was imposed on Sunday and Rs 1,07,800 on Monday. Police said strict action will be taken against those who continue to violate the restrictions.

A state-wide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The nationwide lockdown was imposed the next day. PTI CORR SOM SOM

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nokia bags Rs 7,500-cr deal from Bharti Airtel

Telecom gear maker Nokia has bagged around Rs 7,500-crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G network solution across nine circles, that will help boost network capacity and customer experience. Bharti Airtel announced a multi-year agreeme...

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...

'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows Americas Got Talent and World of Dance is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.The first episode of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020