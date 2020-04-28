Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:24 a.m.

A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, has tested positive for the COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus. 11:23 a.m.

Cops who arrested rioters in Bengaluru test negative for COVID-19. 11:16 a.m.

Two people test positive for coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district in UP. 11:14 a.m.

A policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at security personnel trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city. 11:11 a.m. Loss of smell may indicate mild to moderate COVID-19, study says.

11:05 a.m. ITI develops protective device for frontline health professionals.

10:59 a.m. 1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew and lockdown norms and fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was collected, officials say.

10:58 a.m. People who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility, the Union Health ministry says.

10:56 a.m. Six Thailand nationals, arrested for violating visa norms and were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a government hospital in Erode were discharged and shifted to Chennai prison, police say.

10:22 a.m. Extremists are taking advantage of global COVID-19 lockdowns to recruit youths online, UN chief Antonio Guterres says.

10:21 a.m. Beijing is set to shut coronavirus special hospital after clearing all cases.

9:37 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 934 in country as cases climb to 29,435, Union Health Ministry says.

8:59 a.m. US President Donald Trump says the country is doing 'very serious' investigation against China.