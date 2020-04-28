Accused in murder case, woman commits suicide by hanging self in Tihar Jail

A 25-year-old woman, who was an accused in a murder case, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her cell in Tihar Jail, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman identified as Parveena hanged herself with her "dupatta" in her cell on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The woman was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, the police said.

Praveena, a resident of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar jail number 6 since April 25 in connection with a murder case registered at Chhawla police station. She, along with her husband, was accused of killing her father-in-law and mother-in-law, after which she had also tried to commit suicide but failed.

An inquest proceeding under Section 176 (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is being conducted in connection with the alleged suicide. (ANI)